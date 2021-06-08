GPU market so far this year has shipped 119 million units, 38% growth

GPU sales are pumpin' through the middle of the worst tech shortage in history, with 119 million graphics cards in Q1 2021 alone.

I'm sure there will be thousands of people that will read this and be angry that they haven't been able to buy a new AMD Radeon RX 6000 series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics card... yet sales are still sky-high in Q1 2021.

John Peddie Research has some numbers to share, with 119 million graphics cards shipped in Q1 2021 -- a 39% increase over Q1 2020. This is pretty damn astonishing, for a few reasons: there is a gigantic everything shortage right now -- multiple parts to build these graphics cards are super hard to find right now.

Not only that, but the market is insane when it comes to pricing right now -- with NVIDIA pricing its just-launched GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition at $1199... yet the RTX 3080 Ti can be found for $2500+ in some markets. Second-hand prices are just as insane right now, the entire market is a Bizarro world... yet GPU sales are record high.

The split between AMD and NVIDIA remains much the same, where in Q1 2020 we had AMD with 25% of the discrete GPU market share and NVIDIA with 75% -- while Q4 2020 those numbers changed with AMD dropping to 18% and NVIDIA up to 82%.

Q1 2021 isn't too different, with AMD now having 19% of the discrete GPU market and NVIDIA with 81% leaving Intel with nothing. Intel will enter the market this year with its new Xe-DG2 gaming-focused GPU and even then it'll be months, and if not many years before Intel is near double digits.