NASA shocks everyone with the most detailed map of LA's air pollution

NASA has used its Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 instrument to create the most detailed map ever of Los Angeles' air pollution.

NASA has successfully created one of the most detailed maps ever of the impacts of carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the Los Angeles region.

NASA used the Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 (OCO-3) instrument that is located on the International Space Station to gather data of carbon dioxide levels. NASA has compiled its gathered data and has created an animated video displaying the levels of CO2 throughout each region.

The yellow regions represent the highest levels of CO2, and as Phys.org reports, "Yellow indicates atmospheric CO2 elevated by five or more molecules out of every million molecules of air or five parts per million. That's equivalent to the amount that global atmospheric CO2 is rising globally on average every two years."

How does this impact the global climate? Well, CO2 emissions are increasing globally, and the majority of the increase can be traced back to humans continuing to burn fossil fuels for energy. 70% of that CO2 increase is coming from cities around the world.