1% of Bitcoin's total supply, or $6 billion worth has been locked away

Bitcoin has reached a new milestone as a manager of a crypto custody firm has announced 1% of BTC's total supply has been wrapped.

1% of Bitcoin's total supply, worth approximately $6.2 billion, has been successfully tokenized on the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) protocol.

The news comes from Kia Mosayeri, who is the product manager of crypto custody firm BitGo. According to Mosayeri, 1% of Bitcoin's total supply has successfully been brought over to the Ethereum blockchain via WBTC. CoinGecko states that there is currently 18.73 million Bitcoin currently in circulation, and 1% of those, or 182,610 BTC are now on the WBTC protocol.

Additionally, BTConEthereum has estimated that around 240,620 Bitcoins have been converted to tokens via various protocols, which equates to a total market capitalization of $7.91 billion. However, 78% of tokenized Bitcoin on Ethereum is WBTC.

In other Bitcoin news, former President of the United States, Donald Trump has slammed Bitcoin, saying that "it just seems like a scam".