NASA chief doesn't know if it's 'extraterrestrial', but he'll find out

NASA's new administrator Bill Nelson has said that scientists are free to study and research the UFOs seen in the recent videos.

The recently appointed NASA administrator is moving to establish study groups for UFO sightings and evidence.

NASA chief Bill Nelson has said that not even the higher-ups of the US space agency have any idea what the flying objects are that have been seen by US Navy pilots. Many people believe the high-speed objects seen by US Navy pilots are evidence of extraterrestrial life, and Nelson has said that "We don't know if it's extraterrestrial. We don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon."

However, Nelson did say that he isn't ruling out the possibility of the objects seen in the videos being linked to extraterrestrial life. "We don't think [it's an optical phenomenon] because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described". Ultimately, no one officially knows what the Navy pilots have been seeing, but Nelson may establish study groups in the future to get to the bottom of the mystery. "so the bottom line is, we want to know", said Nelson.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.