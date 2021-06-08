All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

NASA chief doesn't know if it's 'extraterrestrial', but he'll find out

NASA's new administrator Bill Nelson has said that scientists are free to study and research the UFOs seen in the recent videos.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 8 2021 3:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The recently appointed NASA administrator is moving to establish study groups for UFO sightings and evidence.

NASA chief doesn't know if it's 'extraterrestrial', but he'll find out 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA chief Bill Nelson has said that not even the higher-ups of the US space agency have any idea what the flying objects are that have been seen by US Navy pilots. Many people believe the high-speed objects seen by US Navy pilots are evidence of extraterrestrial life, and Nelson has said that "We don't know if it's extraterrestrial. We don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon."

However, Nelson did say that he isn't ruling out the possibility of the objects seen in the videos being linked to extraterrestrial life. "We don't think [it's an optical phenomenon] because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described". Ultimately, no one officially knows what the Navy pilots have been seeing, but Nelson may establish study groups in the future to get to the bottom of the mystery. "so the bottom line is, we want to know", said Nelson.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$349.00
$349.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/8/2021 at 1:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:usatoday.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.