G.Skill tightened the timings of its best memory kits

G.Skill has tightened the timings of its best memory to give PC enthusiasts another niche component to dream about owning one day.

G.Skill today announced two new top-tier memory kits in its Trident Z Royal Elite series of luxury memory products. The new kits boast even tighter memory timings than ever before, bringing new performance levels to both AMD and Intel-based systems.

G.Skill said that it improved the latency of some of its most popular high-end memory. The Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4-4000 kits will soon be available with CL14-15-15-35 timings, and DDR4-3600 kits will soon be available with even tighter CL14-14-14-34 timings. G.Skill said it used Samsung 8Gb B-die ICs to achieve these speeds.

If ultra-high performance is your primary goal, the DDR4-4000 kits are much faster than the DDR4-3600 kits. However, if you're looking for high capacity, you may be a bit disappointed. G.Skill offers its DDR4-4000 CL14 modules in 8GB and 16GB configurations and is selling them in pairs.

The slower DDR4-3600 CL14 kits will be available in much higher capacity configurations. G.Skill said it would offer 16GB to 128GB options, with two to eight sticks per kit.

G.Skill has not released pricing for its new memory modules, but the company said they would be available worldwide through its retail partners in June.