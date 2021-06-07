All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Pentagon to use reusable rockets to deliver cargo anywhere in the worl

SpaceX's reusable rockets have inspired the US military, and now it wants to research and develop its own for cargo delivery.

Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 6:51 AM CDT
The Pentagon has been inspired by SpaceX to use reusable rockets similar to the Falcon 9 and Starship to deliver military cargo all around the world.

The Pentagon is putting $50 million aside for a new program led by the US Space Force called Rocket Cargo. The new program will focus on researching and develop capabilities such as landing "a rocket on a wide range of non-traditional materials and surfaces," building "a rocket cargo bay and logistics for rapid loading and unloading" and air-dropping "cargo from the rocket after re-entry in order to service locations where a rocket or aircraft cannot possibly land."

From looking at what the Pentagon is describing in the new Rocket Cargo program, it's apparent that the US Air Force is looking for to develop rockets similar, or better than SpaceX's Starship. The new military program is looking to develop rockets that can launch 30 - 100 tons cargo, and are reusable. Currently, the only rocket that can do that is SpaceX's Starship rocket that is still in its late stages of development. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

