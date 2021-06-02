All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk is building a huge spaceport in the ocean to launch rockets

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that construction has begun for a new ocean spaceport that will be used to launch rockets.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jun 2 2021 6:33 AM CDT
SpaceX is constructing a brand new spaceport, and this time the spaceport will be out in the middle of the ocean.

The news comes from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who took to his Twitter to announce that construction has begun on the new ocean spaceport, and that rocket launches could begin in 2022. In 2020 SpaceX purchased two oil rigs that would be converted into off-shore launch platforms for future missions to the Moon and Mars. The private space company named the oil rigs Phobos and Deimos, which are Mars' two moons.

Deimos is currently under construction at the Port of Brownsville in Texas. Phobos was recently moved to Pascagoula, Mississippi, from the Port of Galveston as it needs to be altered to accommodate Starship, which is currently in development. If both off-shore launch sites are completed by the end of next year, we could see many more of these types of launch sites constructed all around the globe for SpaceX's rockets. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk is building a huge spaceport in the ocean to launch rockets 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

