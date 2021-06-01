All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI reveals GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition

MSI celebrates its 35th birthday with the announcement of its new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 2:06 PM CDT
MSI is celebrating its 35th birthday with the announcement of its most limited edition graphics card ever, and with the GPU shortages, probably the most limited edition graphics card (literally) ever.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition
The new MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition is just simply beautiful, with the company deploying a fully custom design of its TRI FROZR 2S cooling solution, with a triple-fan cooling system and 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors giving the card at least 350W of power.

We don't know the GPU boost and GDDR6X overclocks (if there are any) on the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card, but I'm sure that it is coming. MSI really unveiled the new card as the "SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition" without saying it's a GeForce RTX 3090... but you can tell that from the NVLink connector, so ha!

MSI reveals GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition 03 | TweakTown.com

MSI explains: "To celebrate years of continued high-performance circuit board development, MSI is announcing the SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card. Engraved in the backplate is sketched outlines of past generations that have contributed to our company's experience and knowledge".

"This anniversary edition graphics card is built upon the SUPRIM series foundation and retains all the same key features. Optimized circuits power the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPU chip at the core, the efficient TRI FROZR 2S thermal design that keeps temperatures in check with minimal fan noise, and a modern aesthetic that reflects the high-performance lifestyle of its user".

MSI reveals GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition 04 | TweakTown.com
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio

NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

