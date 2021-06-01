COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V packs LCD display

COLORFUL announces its new custom iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V graphics card, with an LCD display for GPU temps, and more.

NVIDIA announced its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, with its GA102 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6X memory costing $1199 -- and then there's the flood of custom AIB cards.

COLORFUL announced its new iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V graphics card, which as always is individual and stands out from the crowd with the inclusion of its LCD display. The LCD display on the iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V graphics card can be tweaked 90 degrees, so if you've got the card vertically mounted in your gaming PC then you'll still see the LCD display.

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V has a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design, and COLORFUL's in-house iGame Vacuum Copper Plated Technics which provide "superb cooling to achieve high and stable overclocks".

COLORFUL will of course include its awesome 90s throwback One-Key Overclock button on the back I/O, which lets you press a single button and have the built-in OC profile take over. Out of the box the GPU boost clocks are up to 1665MHz while the built-in OC takes the GPU boost clock up to 1710MHz, and I'm sure there'll be room for manual overclocking.