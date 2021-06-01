All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: UFOs swarm US Navy ship, and here's video proof

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V packs LCD display

COLORFUL announces its new custom iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V graphics card, with an LCD display for GPU temps, and more.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 8:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA announced its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, with its GA102 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6X memory costing $1199 -- and then there's the flood of custom AIB cards.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V packs LCD display 04 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL announced its new iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V graphics card, which as always is individual and stands out from the crowd with the inclusion of its LCD display. The LCD display on the iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V graphics card can be tweaked 90 degrees, so if you've got the card vertically mounted in your gaming PC then you'll still see the LCD display.

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V has a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design, and COLORFUL's in-house iGame Vacuum Copper Plated Technics which provide "superb cooling to achieve high and stable overclocks".

COLORFUL will of course include its awesome 90s throwback One-Key Overclock button on the back I/O, which lets you press a single button and have the built-in OC profile take over. Out of the box the GPU boost clocks are up to 1665MHz while the built-in OC takes the GPU boost clock up to 1710MHz, and I'm sure there'll be room for manual overclocking.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ 43' 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor (PG43UQ)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1543.74
$1543.74$1339.98$1967.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2021 at 1:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.