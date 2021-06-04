Fortnite has a building-sized NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card

You might not find NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the real-world, so if you can't -- visit a building-sized one in Fortnite.

NVIDIA has uploaded a new FFA creative map to Fortnite, with a gigantic building-sized GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition for you to ogle at in all its ray-traced glory. Check it out:

The company kicked off the 59-second video reminding us that Fortnite with RTX is available now, and then as the camera is pulling back it reveals a skyscraper-sized NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card. It's absolutely mammoth, with NVIDIA welcoming us to "TiTANIUM CITY"... note the lowercase 'i' there.

There's nothing else going on here apart from a gigantic GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card being placed into a FFA creative map made by NVIDIA (with Map Code: 1866-3511-4211) into Fortnite -- there's no giveaway, nothing. Kinda random, with NVIDIA celebrating the launch of the RTX 3080 Ti with this Fortnite FFA creative map.