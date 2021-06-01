Elon Musk's SpaceX will send an Ethereum node to the ISS this week

Elon Musk's SpaceX is sending an Ethereum (ETH) node to the International Space Station, marking the first an ETH node is in space.

SpaceX has been contracted by the company SpaceChain and will be using its Falcon 9 rocket to get to the ISS. According to SpaceChain, the launch of the ETH node with the be company's fourth blockchain payload to enter space and will be the "demonstration of the integration of Ethereum technology into its hardware on the ISS".

The ETH node will be installed into the ISS, and according to SpaceChain, the security of the installations will be essential to keep the ETH node network secure. Nexus Inc, a client of SpaceChain, will be providing the ISS installation solution for the ETH node. The ETH node launch is scheduled for June 3, 2021.

Additionally, SpaceX will be using its Falcon 9 rocket for another trip to the ISS on June 24, 2021, where it will take three nodes created for Biteeu, Divine, and Nexus Inc. "The nodes will be installed on a YAM-2 satellite carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket under the rideshare program. The mission will be operated by Loft Orbital", said SpaceChain.