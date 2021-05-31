All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cougar's new gaming desk has USB-C ports, RGB lighting (of course)

Cougar's new Mars Pro 150 gaming desk -- weird naming aside -- has USB-C ports, and awesome three-mode height adjustment.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 31 2021 8:25 PM CDT
COUGAR has just unveiled its new Mars Pro 150 gaming desk, which is a new height adjustable desk with HDMI and USB-C connectivity.

Cougar's new gaming desk has USB-C ports, RGB lighting (of course) 01 | TweakTown.comCougar's new gaming desk has USB-C ports, RGB lighting (of course) 02 | TweakTown.com
Cougar's new gaming desk has USB-C ports, RGB lighting (of course) 03 | TweakTown.comCougar's new gaming desk has USB-C ports, RGB lighting (of course) 04 | TweakTown.com

On the right of COUGAR's new Mars Pro 150 gaming desk is a nifty dedicated control box that has an HDMI port, 2 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This is a great idea for getting the cable mess around your gaming desk and neatening it, all into the desk.

COUGAR explains the Mars Pro 150 gaming desk: "COUGAR Mars Pro 150 stands on the shoulders of giants. Not only Mars Pro 150 retains the best features of Mars but evolves with much more handy functions, such as a USB 3.0 Type-C port for data transfers and HDMI monitor extension. It's not just a gaming desk, it's the desk how to make your ideas come alive".

Cougar's new gaming desk has USB-C ports, RGB lighting (of course) 05 | TweakTown.com
Cougar's new gaming desk has USB-C ports, RGB lighting (of course) 06 | TweakTown.com

It wouldn't be a new gaming desk without RGB lighting, so COUGAR has used dual-sided RGB lighting strips on either side of the Mars Pro 150 with various RGB lighting effects. The RGB lighting is also compatible with 5V connections on motherboards.

The RGB lighting will work with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock Polychrome Sync for the best in RGB lighting synchronization.

No word on pricing or ETA on the COUGAR Mars Pro 150 gaming desk just yet.

NEWS SOURCE:cougargaming.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

