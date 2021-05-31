Here's how you can watch NVIDIA's Computex 2021 keynote + GPU reveals

NVIDIA will unveil the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards during its Computex 2021 keynote on May 31.

NVIDIA will kick off its virtual Computex 2021 keynote in a few hours, where we should be greeted with new Ampere GPUs in the form of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. You can stream the NVIDIA Computex 2021 keynote right here:

NVIDIA Senior VP Jeff Fisher will be joined by NVIDIA Head of Enterprise Computing, Manuvir Das, with multiple announcements in their respective segments. We know that NVIDIA will be unveiling two new desktop GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, but we should expect some new RTX + DLSS announcements (DOOM Eternal), new GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops, and more.

Could there be a surprise new GPU? Possibly. But what would it be? A new TITAN RTX possibly? I guess we'll be finding out later tonight. What we do know is that we should see DOOM Eternal's much anticipated RTX ray tracing update, which will add ray tracing support into the game.

NVIDIA will kick off its Computex 2021 keynote tonight, May 31, at 10PM PDT.