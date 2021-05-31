All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's how you can watch NVIDIA's Computex 2021 keynote + GPU reveals

NVIDIA will unveil the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards during its Computex 2021 keynote on May 31.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 31 2021 2:00 PM CDT
NVIDIA will kick off its virtual Computex 2021 keynote in a few hours, where we should be greeted with new Ampere GPUs in the form of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. You can stream the NVIDIA Computex 2021 keynote right here:

NVIDIA Senior VP Jeff Fisher will be joined by NVIDIA Head of Enterprise Computing, Manuvir Das, with multiple announcements in their respective segments. We know that NVIDIA will be unveiling two new desktop GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, but we should expect some new RTX + DLSS announcements (DOOM Eternal), new GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops, and more.

Could there be a surprise new GPU? Possibly. But what would it be? A new TITAN RTX possibly? I guess we'll be finding out later tonight. What we do know is that we should see DOOM Eternal's much anticipated RTX ray tracing update, which will add ray tracing support into the game.

NVIDIA will kick off its Computex 2021 keynote tonight, May 31, at 10PM PDT.

NVIDIA Computex 2021 KeynoteCountdown

Here's how you can watch NVIDIA's Computex 2021 keynote + GPU reveals 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

