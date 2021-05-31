Unreal Engine 5 ray traced forest map will melt your eyeballs and PC

Unreal Engine 5 is already blowing eyeballs up around the world, with MAWI United teasing a new video showcasing their Birch Forest Map that has been recreated inside of UE5. Check it out, it's pretty freaking incredible:

The team has used Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen ray tracing, as well as Epic Games' signature Nanite technology which unleashes an insane amount of geometric detail and makes a forest-style environment like this, really, really impressive.

The demo itself was running on a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card at 30FPS, which isn't too bad at all, but I'd love to see how this would run on a faster GPU like the GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090, or even the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which is literally right around the corner.