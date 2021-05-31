All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Unreal Engine 5 ray traced forest map will melt your eyeballs and PC

Epic Games new Unreal Engine 5 used with new Lumen ray tracing + Nanite technology for next-gen Birch Forest Biome demo.

Published Mon, May 31 2021 7:46 PM CDT
Unreal Engine 5 is already blowing eyeballs up around the world, with MAWI United teasing a new video showcasing their Birch Forest Map that has been recreated inside of UE5. Check it out, it's pretty freaking incredible:

The team has used Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen ray tracing, as well as Epic Games' signature Nanite technology which unleashes an insane amount of geometric detail and makes a forest-style environment like this, really, really impressive.

The demo itself was running on a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card at 30FPS, which isn't too bad at all, but I'd love to see how this would run on a faster GPU like the GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090, or even the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which is literally right around the corner.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

