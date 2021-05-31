UFOs swarm US Navy ship, and here's video proof

RADAR footage of US Navy ship USS Omaha being swarmed by UFOs on July 15, 2019 off the coast of San Diego where UFOs are seen.

We aren't too far away now... with Jeremy Corbell posting a 46-video on his personal Twitter that he says was taken aboard the USS Obama on July 15, 2019 of multiple UFOs swarming the US Navy warship. Check it out:

The radar screen has multiple objects hovering around the ship, with one man saying in the video "Holy shit! They're moving fast... they're turning around". The video wouldn't come at more perfect timing, as Trump pushed the US government to ink June 2021 as the month for when the government-sanctioned report on UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) is released.

Corbell was asked on Twitter if there was any attempts made to communicate with the UAPs, to which he replied: "I'm aware that the USS Omaha DID attempt to hail the craft or craft controller via IAD (International Air Distress) channel. ALL aircraft flying in the public domains are required to monitor. Military has a separate channel MAD (Military Air Distress) that is ALSO monitored".

The former director of the defense department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, Luis Elizondo, explained to 60 Minutes on May 16: "We're going through our due diligence. Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that's conducting reconnaissance? Ultimately, when you have exhausted all those what-ifs and you're still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it's real, that's when it becomes compelling, and that's when it becomes problematic".

But more interestingly... Corbell was asked if there had been "any instances where the Navy attempted to fire on an UAP" to which he replied "We are going to talk about that later".

Oh boy... the history books are about to have some fresh ink put into them.