All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

UFOs swarm US Navy ship, and here's video proof

RADAR footage of US Navy ship USS Omaha being swarmed by UFOs on July 15, 2019 off the coast of San Diego where UFOs are seen.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 31 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We aren't too far away now... with Jeremy Corbell posting a 46-video on his personal Twitter that he says was taken aboard the USS Obama on July 15, 2019 of multiple UFOs swarming the US Navy warship. Check it out:

The radar screen has multiple objects hovering around the ship, with one man saying in the video "Holy shit! They're moving fast... they're turning around". The video wouldn't come at more perfect timing, as Trump pushed the US government to ink June 2021 as the month for when the government-sanctioned report on UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) is released.

Corbell was asked on Twitter if there was any attempts made to communicate with the UAPs, to which he replied: "I'm aware that the USS Omaha DID attempt to hail the craft or craft controller via IAD (International Air Distress) channel. ALL aircraft flying in the public domains are required to monitor. Military has a separate channel MAD (Military Air Distress) that is ALSO monitored".

The former director of the defense department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, Luis Elizondo, explained to 60 Minutes on May 16: "We're going through our due diligence. Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that's conducting reconnaissance? Ultimately, when you have exhausted all those what-ifs and you're still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it's real, that's when it becomes compelling, and that's when it becomes problematic".

But more interestingly... Corbell was asked if there had been "any instances where the Navy attempted to fire on an UAP" to which he replied "We are going to talk about that later".

Oh boy... the history books are about to have some fresh ink put into them.

UFOs swarm US Navy ship, and here's video proof 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Independence Day

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2021 at 12:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:usatoday.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.