All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

The new Battlefield takes place during World War 3, says BF6 leaker

EA and DICE will reportedly be setting the new Battlefield during World War 3, with the USA vs Russia and a huge 128 players.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 30 2021 9:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new Battlefield shouldn't be too far away now, with Battlefield 6 leaker Tom Henderson saying EA's ambitious new first-person shooter will be set during World War 3.

In a new tweet, Henderson says: "Battlefield 1 - World War 1. Battlefield V - World War 2. #BATTLEFIELD - World War 3". Henderson thinks that the new Battlefield will "take place after Battlefield 4" with a "near-future setting" where WW3 sees the USA vs Russia, and you're an "elite unit hired by these superpowers".

I think at this point it doesn't matter where, or when the new Battlefield game is set... it just has to be a great, kick-ass Battlefield game. After the last few dismal entries, EA and DICE need this... more so, Battlefield fans and gamers in general need (and want) a great Battlefield game.

Activision has experienced mega-success with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its free-to-play mayhem in Warzone, and now EA need to compete against Call of Duty with a truly next-gen Battlefield game.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.

The new Battlefield takes place during World War 3, says BF6 leaker 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.72
$13.72$8.94$19.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/30/2021 at 3:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.