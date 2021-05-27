The Vive Pro 2 offers five resolution modes to support older GPUs

The Vive Pro 2 has five different resolution and refresh rate settings to accommodate computers with older graphics cards.

The Vive Pro 2is HTC's latest VR headset. It offers a significant resolution upgrade and a refresh rate increase over the original Vive Pro. To accommodate older PC's HTC provides a variety of resolution options.

The Vive Pro 2 is just around the corner, and several reviews have popped up online. Now that reviews are out, we have more details about the hardware and how it works. One of the first things to note is that Vive Pro 2 requires driver software in addition to SteamVR and that software controls the headset's display parameters.

The below screenshot was taken from VoodooDE's Vive Pro 2 review on YouTube shows five different resolution options. The Performance setting cuts the vertical and horizontal resolution in half, from 4896 x 2448 down to 2448 x 1224. At this resolution, the display must run at 120Hz. That would be the best option for hitting high frame rates on underpowered computers. And if you want to use the wireless adaptor, you won't even get 120Hz out of this resolution.

The Balanced option increases the resolution to 3264 x 1632 while lowering the refresh rate to 90Hz. The High setting sticks with 90Hz and increased the resolution marginally to 3672 x 1836.

Ultra and Extreme unlock the full potential of the Vive Pro 2's displays. Ultra runs at the full 4896 x 2448 resolution at 90Hz. Extreme cranks the refresh rate to 120Hz and maintains the full resolution.

The Vive Pro 2 is available for pre-order right now and will ship to customers in June. The solo headset is $799 while the bundle with controllers and base stations will run you $1399.