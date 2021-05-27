All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Acer Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop packs 4K 120Hz Mini LED display

Acer's new Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop: Intel's new 11th Gen Core i9 CPU, GeForce RTX 3080, up to 64GB RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Published Thu, May 27 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Acer has just unleashed its new line of refreshed gaming laptops, with the new Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop packing a delicious 17.3-inch 4K 120Hz Mini LED display.

Apart from what should be one of the best displays on a gaming laptop should also be one of the fastest gaming laptops on the market, with the new Acer Predator Helios 500 packing Intel's latest 11th Gen Core i9 processor, NVIDIA's super-fast GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and two PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs in RAID0 that can be used next to a regular SSD.

The use of a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED 120Hz panel powered by AUO AmLED technology has support for full-array local dimming, which is meant to be the equivalent of VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. If the 4K 120Hz is too hardcore for you, AORUS offers a 1080p 360Hz display option.

Acer is using some serious cooling on the Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop, with a dual-fan cooler keeping things under control in the thermal department. Acer is using a good amount of RGB lighting on its gaming laptop, too.

You'll have HDMI 2.1 connectivity on the Acer Predator Helius 500 gaming laptop, as well as a mini-DisplayPort 1.4 port, 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with offline charging, and a GbE port.

5G is on the table if you want it for whatever reason, with the ability to have it customized with 5G as well as the regular Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i and Intel Killer E3100G networking controllers.

NEWS SOURCE:xda-developers.com

