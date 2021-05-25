All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

YouTube video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' sold as an NFT for $760,000

What was once one of the most-viewed YouTube videos on the platform 'Charlie Bit My Finger' has sold as an NFT for $760,000.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, May 25 2021 8:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In the early years of YouTube, a video of two young children took off on the platform, garnering millions of hits and eventually becoming the internet phenomenon that we know today as "Charlie Bit My Finger".

YouTube video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' sold as an NFT for $760,000 01 | TweakTown.com

That 56-second long video has now amassed more than 850 million views and has been sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) via an auction. Origin Protocol ran the auction and has said that the plan was to remove the original video from YouTube and take it to be "memorialized on the blockchain." Now, 3F Music, which already owns other popular meme-NFT's, picked up the "Charlie Bit My Finger" NFT for $760,999.

Apart of owning the NFT, 3F Music also has the opportunity to create a parody video of the 2007 video with the brother's Harry and Charlie Davies-Carr, who are 15 and 17. The auction website states that the winner of the Charlie Bit My Finger NFT could "recreate a hilarious modern-day rendition of the classic clip". For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2021 at 2:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, charliebitme.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.