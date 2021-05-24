This is probably the track list for the Beat Saber Interscope Mixtape

Oculus dropped a bunch of clues for the new Beat Saber songs and Reddit figured out most of the tracklist from the next update.

Oculus today started dropping hints about a new Beat Saber update called the Interscope Mixtape, which is due to land on May 27. The tracklist has not been announced yet, but the internet has already put the clues together.

Oculus released a small teaser clip today on its YouTube channel, which gives us a big enough clue to confirm two of the songs on the list. The clip pans over to a speaker with an album jacket for the Interscope Mixtape. As the camera moves closer to the speaker, you can hear Kendric Lamar yelling, "I got... I got... I got. STOP," which tells us we can expect to see Lamar's song DNA in the tracklist. The clip concludes with LMFAO singing "every day I'm shuffling," which means Party Rock is part of the mix.

The rest of the songs are a bigger mystery, but Oculus dropped some additional clues for its loyal fans on Reddit. The official u/Oculus account posted a video clip on the r/Oculus subreddit today, which contains coded messages that expose the complete list of songs coming this week.

"We'll be dropping a new Beat Saber x Interscope Mixtape in just two days (5/27)," wrote Oculus. "Can you guess which songs will be on the playlist from this clue-filled video?"

The video contains a series of short animations with hints alluding to the song titles. The first animation features a handful of stones with party hats floating next to Beat Saber boxes. This is clearly a clever hint for LMFAO - Party Rock. Scene two shows a double helix, which is an apparent reference to Kendric Lamar - DNA. With the pattern uncovered, cracking the rest shouldn't be too difficult.

The next scene in the hint video features a pair of cats wearing clothes, one wearing a pink dress with pigtails - an apparent reference to the Pussycat Dolls. Reddit seems to think the reference is for Don't Cha, but the fire in the background seems like a callout to the fire in the background of the video for React.

Next up, we see a pair of biscuits and some dice. Possibly a hint to Limp Bizkit - Rollin'. A dark red crayon and a stack of sugar cubes are probably calling out Maroon 5 - Sugar.

The next scene isn't as straightforward. It features three bonbons floating around along with an orange that has a green leaf. This could be an obscure reference to Gwen Stefani - Sweet Escape. Some people have suggested 50 Cent - Candy Shop. The jury is still out on this one.

The final scene is a calculator and a telescope, almost certainly a reference for OneRepublic - Counting Stars.

We'll know for sure on Thursday this week. The new Beat Saber update will be available for all VR platforms on May 27.