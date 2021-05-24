All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk joins Bitcoin Mining Group to improve Bitcoin mining energy

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk has spoken with US Bitcoin miners, asks Bitcoin miners worldwide to push towards renewable energy.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 24 2021 6:26 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, May 24 2021 6:34 PM CDT
Elon Musk is on fire on Twitter this morning, first off blasting a tweet about Dogecoin and that developers who want to help with Doge can submit ideas to GitHub and the /r/dogecoin subreddit.

The second tweet was that the SpaceX and Tesla boss had spoken with US-based Bitcoin miners, and said that they committed to publishing their current and planned renewable usage for Bitcoin mining operations in the US. Musk along with US-based Bitcoin mining operations are now pushing worldwide Bitcoin miners for the same.

Musk added that this would be "potentially promising". Given the fact that Ethereum will soon be 7000x more efficient than Bitcoin, much of it related to energy costs. Bitcoin also saw a nice bump in its price, rising from $38,000 or so through to $39,800 or so with Musk's tweets while it dropped down to $38,400 at the time of writing.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor tweeted that after meeting with Musk over the weekend and "leading Bitcoin miners in North America" the group formed the Bitcoin Mining Council.

Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall is involved, tweeting: "as a founding member of the Bitcoin Mining Council, Argo will push hard for sustainable mining and more transparency. This is the way!"

Marathon Digital Holdings executive chairman Merrick Okamoto tweeted that his company will be doing what it can "to contribute to sustainable mining and transparency".

