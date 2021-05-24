HP Omen 16 2021 caught in the wild, rocks Radeon RX 6000M graphics

HP has just introduced its new all-AMD laptop, and also its first 16-inch laptop in its Omen family of laptops which is an upgrade over the usual 15-inch display HP offers in its Omen range.

The big deal here is that HP is offering its new Omen 16 gaming laptop with the option of an Intel or AMD processor, with the option between an Intel Core i7-11800H processor or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. You'll also get the option of NVIDIA or AMD graphics.

HP is offering the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, or an unreleased, and yet-unnamed RDNA 2-based GPU from AMD. We should expect the Radeon RX 6000M series, but we don't know which model just yet.

The company explains: "Top-Tier Performance: Experience stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU 8 GB or AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics. Crush content with up to Intel Core i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processors. Quickly use multiple apps with up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz and games get ultra-fast access to critical files with up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD or up to two 1 TB PCIe SSDs supporting Raid 0".