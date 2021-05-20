All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: Bitcoin dump may have been coordinated sell off to bankrupt one person

Deca pre-sold more than 6000 DecaMove peripherals raising $350,000

New VR hardware company Deca is off to a great start with over 6000 units sold of it's innovative hip-based VR locomotion solution.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, May 20 2021 10:55 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The DecaMove locomotion peripheral is an early success for Deca, a new VR hardware company from Singapore aggressively bringing innovation to the consumer VR space. Deca this week revealed that it pre-sold more than 6000 units of its upcoming DecaMove device.

The DecaMove controller is a new locomotion solution for VR shooter games. It enables you to decouple your head and hand position from your movement direction by adding a hip-orientation tracker to your VR system. Deca sent pre-release DecaMove controllers called the Blogger Edition to a selection of VR influencers, and the response from reviewers was largely positive.

After reviews of the hardware started to come out, Deca opened pre-orders for a limited run of DecaMove controllers at a discounted rate, which would ship later this year. The full launch is planned for early 2022.

Deca intended to close pre-orders on May 20, but it has extended the pre-order window because it can produce more units, despite having pre-sold more than the 6000 DecaMoves and collected $350,000.

"Good news, we still have a capacity to manufacture more units to be shipped in August 2021," Deca wrote in a blog post. "The price will stay discounted, at $59 USD, until this capacity is met."

Once Deca runs out of its initial production capacity, pre-orders will close until the production release early next year.

Deca pre-sold more than 6000 DecaMove peripherals raising $350,000 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Tracker (3.0) - PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.00
$129.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2021 at 10:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:deca.net, roadtovr.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.