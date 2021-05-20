Deca pre-sold more than 6000 DecaMove peripherals raising $350,000

New VR hardware company Deca is off to a great start with over 6000 units sold of it's innovative hip-based VR locomotion solution.

The DecaMove locomotion peripheral is an early success for Deca, a new VR hardware company from Singapore aggressively bringing innovation to the consumer VR space. Deca this week revealed that it pre-sold more than 6000 units of its upcoming DecaMove device.

The DecaMove controller is a new locomotion solution for VR shooter games. It enables you to decouple your head and hand position from your movement direction by adding a hip-orientation tracker to your VR system. Deca sent pre-release DecaMove controllers called the Blogger Edition to a selection of VR influencers, and the response from reviewers was largely positive.

After reviews of the hardware started to come out, Deca opened pre-orders for a limited run of DecaMove controllers at a discounted rate, which would ship later this year. The full launch is planned for early 2022.

Deca intended to close pre-orders on May 20, but it has extended the pre-order window because it can produce more units, despite having pre-sold more than the 6000 DecaMoves and collected $350,000.

"Good news, we still have a capacity to manufacture more units to be shipped in August 2021," Deca wrote in a blog post. "The price will stay discounted, at $59 USD, until this capacity is met."

Once Deca runs out of its initial production capacity, pre-orders will close until the production release early next year.