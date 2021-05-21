Summer Game Fest starts June 10 with 35 attendees announced

The not-E3 offshoot Summer Game Fest returns this year on June 10, and 35 major industry players have been confirmed for the show.

Summer Game Fest returns on June 10, and here's what you should expect.

Summer Game Fest is back and 35 of gaming's biggest players are attending the event. The roster includes Activision, Blizzard, Capcom, 2K Games, EA, Xbox, PlayStation, Square Enix, and a bunch more.

Like E3 2021, the show will be an all-digital stream and showrunner Geoff Keighley will be hosting and conducting a myriad of interviews. The opening kick off event on Thursday, June 10 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET/ 6 pm GMT will have a live performance by Weezer along with over a dozen premieres and announcements.

Summer Game Fest will feature original programming as well as live mirrors of publisher streams like Ubisoft Forward and Electronic Arts' EA Play Live event.

Check below for a list of attendees: