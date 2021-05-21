All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: Bitcoin dump may have been coordinated sell off to bankrupt one person

Summer Game Fest starts June 10 with 35 attendees announced

The not-E3 offshoot Summer Game Fest returns this year on June 10, and 35 major industry players have been confirmed for the show.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, May 21 2021 11:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Summer Game Fest returns on June 10, and here's what you should expect.

Summer Game Fest is back and 35 of gaming's biggest players are attending the event. The roster includes Activision, Blizzard, Capcom, 2K Games, EA, Xbox, PlayStation, Square Enix, and a bunch more.

Like E3 2021, the show will be an all-digital stream and showrunner Geoff Keighley will be hosting and conducting a myriad of interviews. The opening kick off event on Thursday, June 10 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET/ 6 pm GMT will have a live performance by Weezer along with over a dozen premieres and announcements.

Summer Game Fest will feature original programming as well as live mirrors of publisher streams like Ubisoft Forward and Electronic Arts' EA Play Live event.

Check below for a list of attendees:

  1. 2K Games
  2. Activision
  3. Amazon Games
  4. Annapurma Interactive
  5. Bandai Namco Entertainmnet
  6. Battlestate Games
  7. Blizzard Entertainment
  8. Capcom
  9. Devolver Digital
  10. Dotemu
  11. Electronic Arts
  12. Epic Games
  13. Finji
  14. Frontier
  15. Gearbox Publishing
  16. Hi-Rez Studios
  17. Inner Sloth
  18. Koch Media
  19. Mediatonic
  20. MiHoYo
  21. PlayStation
  22. Psyonix
  23. Raw Fury
  24. Riot Games
  25. Saber Interactive
  26. SEGA
  27. Steam
  28. Square Enix
  29. Thunderful
  30. Tribeca Festival
  31. Tencent Games
  32. Warner Bros. Games
  33. Ubisoft
  34. Wizards of the Coast
  35. Xbox
Summer Game Fest starts June 10 with 35 attendees announced 234 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox Series X Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2021 at 2:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.