Battlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson says 'words that rhyme with soon' are '30th June' and 'Boom'... 'IMAGINE if they did that'.

Published Mon, May 17 2021 7:43 PM CDT
It looks like today is another one of those days, where we find out and see more about the new Battlefield game... where we've just had a bunch of images from the purported Battlefield 6 trailer which you can check out below.

But then Battlefield leaker and one-man Battlefield marketing team guy, Tom Henderson, tweet out a puzzle: "words that rhyme with Soon" he says, are "30th June" and "Boom". He adds "IMAGINE if they did that" with the hashtag for Battlefield and a "haha" emoticon.

Now, a June 30 reveal of the trailer... and then EA just dumps the new Battlefield onto Origin out of nowhere, like it did with Apex Legends and we all know how that turned out. Apex Legends to make $750 million this year alone and has racked up 100 million players in the last 2 years.

Battlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 03 | TweakTown.comBattlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 04 | TweakTown.com
Battlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 05 | TweakTown.comBattlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 06 | TweakTown.com

The above (and below) are images from the purported Battlefield trailer, dropped into Tom Henderson's own Discord server, with the files named "meme.png", "sad.png", "times.png", "no.png", and "bucket.png". Henderson has himself confirmed the authenticity of the leaked images, while we see a couple of frames from the robotic dog in Battlefield that you are able to control.

Battlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 07 | TweakTown.comBattlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 08 | TweakTown.com
Battlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 09 | TweakTown.comBattlefield trailer drops on June 30 says infamous Battlefield leaker 10 | TweakTown.com

Another few images where we can see the huge rocket that is about to take off with a bunch of soldiers (players) running away from it -- and the next shot has the rocket firing up off the Earth. There are the helicopters over the island from the Henderson sketches, too.

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

