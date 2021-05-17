All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Tencent's new cloud gaming controller is swappable and modular

Tencent has a unique idea for cloud gaming: A controller that can transform with new designs based for specific video games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 17 2021 5:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tencent is currently working on a cloud gaming platform, but unlike Amazon Luna or Google Stadia, Tencent's streaming service won't have a static controller. Tencent's ideas are bigger than its competitors.

Tencent's new cloud gaming controller is swappable and modular 23 | TweakTown.com

Today at its annual conference, Tencent revealed a novel concept for a games controller that can transform depending on what type of game you're playing. The controller is modular and has two parts: The shell case and the actual guts of the controller with D-pads and face buttons.

The idea is to sell different controller faces for specific types of games, whether they be mobile or console titles. One design has a six-button layout that reflects popular touchscreen mobile games (Tencent also showed off a slew of mobile titles at the event including CrossFire HD and Digimon: New Century). Tencent's cloud game streaming service will offer both mobile games as well as traditional console experiences.

The controller features vibration feedback, a fully-interactive touchpad, voice input, 2.4GHz Bluetooth, and low-latency gaming. Tencent says the controller's battery life offers up to 10 hours constant play.

Here's a translation of the image from the conference:

Super-sense custom handles allow games to be played across terminals, creating a super-sense game experience. The handle body and operation panel adopt a split design. Through different game customization panels, it is perfectly adapted to various game masterpieces and operation keys. Designed for large-screen users of cloud games.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$30.36
$20.67$18.79$21.55
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2021 at 5:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsdirectory3.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.