Bill Gates may have pursued female employees while married to Melinda

A new report from The New York Times has revealed that Bill Gates pursued other women while he was married to Melinda Gates.

Published Mon, May 17 2021 2:37 AM CDT
A few weeks ago, it was announced that Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing, and since then, reports have surfaced regarding why they have divorced.

Last week, a report from The Wall Street Journal suggested that Melinda was considering divorcing Bill for two years before the divorce was official. The Journal also suggested that the main speculative reason behind the divorce was that Melinda was upset with Bill's close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to people who had knowledge of his companies and financial dealings and told The New York Times, Bill had pursued other women who worked at Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. At the moment, six former employees of Gates have said that the billionaire's actions caused them to feel "uncomfortable".

However, Bridgitt Arnold, a spokesperson for Gates, has adamantly denied the accusations that were brought to light in the New York Times article. Here's what Arnold said, "any claim that Gates spoke of his marriage or Melinda in a disparaging manner is false. The claim of mistreatment of employees is also false. The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates's divorce are becoming increasingly absurd, and it's unfortunate that people who have little to no knowledge of the situation are being characterized as 'sources.'"

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au, tweaktown.com, nytimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

