MSI details its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X cards

I don't know how much more leaks we can have about NVIDIA's still-announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards -- but here we are, another day and another leak on custom Ampere graphics cards you won't be able to buy.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

MSI is at it again being the center of the leaks with VideoCardz securing themselves MSI's presentation on its two new SUPRIM X graphics cards. We have the new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X with 12GB of GDDR6X memory and MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X with 8GB of GDDR6X memory with some more confirmed details.

We now know that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will pack 8GB of GDDR6X memory, something that was previously only rumored. MSI will be using the same PCB design between its GeForce RTX 3080 and new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X and the same PCB design between its GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics cards.

Read more: MSI lists the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on its website a little early

I do like the cutouts on the end of the backplate on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X graphics cards, but I haven't received the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X (I do have MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X cards, however) and that RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X is looking nice and sharp there.

Here's what we know about the new SUPRIM X cards from MSI from the leaked presentation.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Meanwhile, the GA104-400 will power the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and has 8GB of GDDR6X memory, versus the same 8GB framebuffer as the RTX 3070 but the RTX 3070 has 8GB of non-X GDDR6 memory.

More GeForce RTX 3080 Ti news