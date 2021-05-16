All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

MSI details its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X cards

MSI preparing its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X with 12GB GDDR6X and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X with 8GB of GDDR6X memory.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 16 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I don't know how much more leaks we can have about NVIDIA's still-announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards -- but here we are, another day and another leak on custom Ampere graphics cards you won't be able to buy.

MSI details its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X cards 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

MSI is at it again being the center of the leaks with VideoCardz securing themselves MSI's presentation on its two new SUPRIM X graphics cards. We have the new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X with 12GB of GDDR6X memory and MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X with 8GB of GDDR6X memory with some more confirmed details.

We now know that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will pack 8GB of GDDR6X memory, something that was previously only rumored. MSI will be using the same PCB design between its GeForce RTX 3080 and new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X and the same PCB design between its GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X graphics cards.

I do like the cutouts on the end of the backplate on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X graphics cards, but I haven't received the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X (I do have MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X cards, however) and that RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X is looking nice and sharp there.

MSI details its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X cards 02 | TweakTown.com
MSI details its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X cards 03 | TweakTown.com

Here's what we know about the new SUPRIM X cards from MSI from the leaked presentation.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Meanwhile, the GA104-400 will power the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and has 8GB of GDDR6X memory, versus the same 8GB framebuffer as the RTX 3070 but the RTX 3070 has 8GB of non-X GDDR6 memory.

More GeForce RTX 3080 Ti news

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 8GB (MSI GeForce RTX 3070)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1999.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2021 at 2:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.