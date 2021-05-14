All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This ultra-compact PC has open air chassis, AMD Ryzen CPU + Radeon GPU

Minisforum GameMini is a new ultra-compact gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X + Radeon RX 6700 XT, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Published Fri, May 14 2021 9:28 PM CDT
Minisforum is teasing its new ultra-compact gaming PC with an all-AMD CPU+GPU combo, and an interesting open-air design that I'm kinda liking the vibe of to be honest. Check it out:

The new Minisforum GameMini is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, a GIGABYTE B550 AORUS PRO AX Mini-ITX motherboard, up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM from Kingston and its HyperX family of memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card.

It's all installed into a really dope open-air case with a full-sized GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING OC graphics card on the other side. The CPU is cooled by a gigantic air cooler, while the entire system is powered by a SilverStone SX650-G PSU.

The system is in development right now and not finalized, with Minisforum in the performance evaluation phase of development. We should expect preorder announcements and pricing in the near future, but for now what do you think of the design? I love it, and want one on my desk -- the only change I'd do is that the Wi-Fi antenna should be placed into the chassis somewhere to keep that cable off your desk.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

