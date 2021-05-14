This ultra-compact PC has open air chassis, AMD Ryzen CPU + Radeon GPU

Minisforum is teasing its new ultra-compact gaming PC with an all-AMD CPU+GPU combo, and an interesting open-air design that I'm kinda liking the vibe of to be honest. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Minisforum GameMini is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, a GIGABYTE B550 AORUS PRO AX Mini-ITX motherboard, up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM from Kingston and its HyperX family of memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card.

It's all installed into a really dope open-air case with a full-sized GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING OC graphics card on the other side. The CPU is cooled by a gigantic air cooler, while the entire system is powered by a SilverStone SX650-G PSU.

The system is in development right now and not finalized, with Minisforum in the performance evaluation phase of development. We should expect preorder announcements and pricing in the near future, but for now what do you think of the design? I love it, and want one on my desk -- the only change I'd do is that the Wi-Fi antenna should be placed into the chassis somewhere to keep that cable off your desk.