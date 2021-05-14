All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Elon Musk handed Ripple 'the best ad campaign' for XRP

Elon Musk has given Ripple officials what could be 'the best ad campaign' for its XRP cryptocurrency, according to an attorney.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, May 14 2021 5:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk's tweet about Tesla now not taking any Bitcoin as payment for Tesla vehicles caused a significant dip in cryptocurrencies value.

Elon Musk handed Ripple 'the best ad campaign' for XRP 01 | TweakTown.com

It was only a few days ago that Musk announced that Tesla would not be taking any Bitcoin as payment for Tesla vehicles, citing the energy needed to mine Bitcoin. Musk said that Tesla still intends to use the currency for transactions "as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy". Since Musk has halted Bitcoin payments to Tesla due to environmental concerns, Tesla is now looking towards other cryptocurrencies that use much less energy.

According to attorney, John E Deaton, Musk has handed "the best ad campaign" to Ripple's (XRP) executives. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and other executives aren't strangers to promoting how energy-efficient Ripple is, with Garlinghouse recently stating that XRP is 10,000 times more energy-efficient than Bitcoin. XRP isn't the only energy-efficient cryptocurrency on the market. Other options include one of Musk's personal favorites - Dogecoin.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2021 at 4:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:u.today

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.