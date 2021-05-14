GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard costs insane $1600

If you want one of the ultimate PC gaming setups right now, you owe it to yourself to have GIGABYTE's new custom Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard to be on your radar. Check it out:

GIGABYTE is using not just 1 but 2 different LED readouts that will not only look great, but they'll provide you with useful information like displaying the temperature of the water or the CPU. It's not just the read-outs though, as the huge monoblock takes over across a huge chunk of the board across both the Z590 chipset and those super-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs as well.

It wouldn't be a motherboard that cost $1600 and had a gigantic monoblock if it didn't rock great power delivery, with GIGABYTE using 20+1 stage VRM with 100A power stages. You should be able to crank everything to the max when overclocking, with GIGABYTE even including built-in leak detection with its new Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard. If a leak is detected, it will automatically shut down your entire PC.

You will be looking at $1600 for the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard, which is currently available on Newegg.