GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard costs insane $1600
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard: $1600 with beautiful monoblock and 2 x LED readouts for water + CPU temperature.
If you want one of the ultimate PC gaming setups right now, you owe it to yourself to have GIGABYTE's new custom Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard to be on your radar. Check it out:
GIGABYTE is using not just 1 but 2 different LED readouts that will not only look great, but they'll provide you with useful information like displaying the temperature of the water or the CPU. It's not just the read-outs though, as the huge monoblock takes over across a huge chunk of the board across both the Z590 chipset and those super-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs as well.
It wouldn't be a motherboard that cost $1600 and had a gigantic monoblock if it didn't rock great power delivery, with GIGABYTE using 20+1 stage VRM with 100A power stages. You should be able to crank everything to the max when overclocking, with GIGABYTE even including built-in leak detection with its new Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard. If a leak is detected, it will automatically shut down your entire PC.
See how good this board looks?!
You will be looking at $1600 for the GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard, which is currently available on Newegg.
- Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors
- Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs
- 20+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 100A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array
- XTREME MEMORY with SMT DIMM and Shielded Memory Routing
- Thermal Reactive Armor with All in One Monoblock and NanoCarbon Baseplate
- Intel Thunderbolt 4 Onboard
- Onboard Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with 2X AORUS Antenna
- Exclusively bundled ESSential USB DAC
- 127dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9018K2M DAC, LME 49720, OPA1622, and WIMA Audio Capacitors
- AQUANTIA 10GbE BASE-T LAN and Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed
- Exclusively bundled AORUS PRO Gen4 AIC Adaptor
- Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards II
- RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips
- Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection
- Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card