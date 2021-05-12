All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD

The new flagship AORUS 17X gaming laptop is a Top-Tier Battle Station, bringing 1080p 300Hz with Tiger Lake-H + GeForce RTX 3080.

Published Wed, May 12 2021 7:44 PM CDT
GIGABYTE unveiled a new family of laptops powered by Intel's just-introduced 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" processors, with the flagship Core i9-11980HK used inside of the new flagship AORUS 17X gaming laptop.

AORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD 02 | TweakTown.com
The new AORUS 17X gaming laptop not only packs Intel's new Core i9-11980HK processor, but NVIDIA's super-fast GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 17.3-inch IPS display with a native 1080p resolution and super-fast esports-ready 300Hz refresh rate.

But the thing is, that the flagship AORUS 17X gaming laptop is only here for a "limited return" says GIGABYTE -- packing a Vapor Chamber cooler that the company says boosts the cooling capacity of the AORUS 17X gaming laptop by 37%.

AORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD 01 | TweakTown.com
AORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD 03 | TweakTown.comAORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD 04 | TweakTown.com
AORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD 05 | TweakTown.comAORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD 06 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE is also delivering here with the new Tiger Lake-H powered AORUS 17X gaming laptop, with its overclockable Core i9-11980HK processor and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics with built-in 2.1-channel speakers and ESS Sabre DAC which deliver Hi-Res sound quality with no loss.

The company notes that the new AORUS 17X gaming laptop is "exclusive in certain countries only, if you're an AORUS fan, don't miss out on the chance to own the flagship model".

NEWS SOURCES:aorus.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

