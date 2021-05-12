AORUS 17X gaming laptop: Core i9-11980HK, GeForce RTX 3080 + 300Hz LCD

GIGABYTE unveiled a new family of laptops powered by Intel's just-introduced 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" processors, with the flagship Core i9-11980HK used inside of the new flagship AORUS 17X gaming laptop.

The new AORUS 17X gaming laptop not only packs Intel's new Core i9-11980HK processor, but NVIDIA's super-fast GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 17.3-inch IPS display with a native 1080p resolution and super-fast esports-ready 300Hz refresh rate.

But the thing is, that the flagship AORUS 17X gaming laptop is only here for a "limited return" says GIGABYTE -- packing a Vapor Chamber cooler that the company says boosts the cooling capacity of the AORUS 17X gaming laptop by 37%.

GIGABYTE is also delivering here with the new Tiger Lake-H powered AORUS 17X gaming laptop, with its overclockable Core i9-11980HK processor and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics with built-in 2.1-channel speakers and ESS Sabre DAC which deliver Hi-Res sound quality with no loss.

The company notes that the new AORUS 17X gaming laptop is "exclusive in certain countries only, if you're an AORUS fan, don't miss out on the chance to own the flagship model".