Sabrent RocketQ Battleship: fastest, largest PCIe 4.0 SSD in the world

Sabrent RocketQ Battleship SSD: 8 x 8TB SSDs in PCIe 3.0 or 8 x 4TB SSDs in PCIe 4.0 -- will sink the battleship of ANY competitor.

Sabrent's new RocketQ Battleship is out and into open waters, if you can find it, where if you use the powers of Highpoint's new FnL AIC NVMe RAID card along with 8 x Sabrent Rocket4 Plus SSDs you will be enjoying up to 7.1GB/sec (7100MB/sec) reads and up to 6.6GB/sec writes (6600MB/sec).

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

If you want that glorious 64TB of SSD storage you will be knocked down to PCIe 3.0 with the Sabrent RocketQ SSDs but you can get them in the much larger 8TB capacity. Sabrent's RocketQ SSD in 8TB has up to 3.3GB/sec (3300MB/sec) reads and up to 2.9GB/sec (2900MB/sec) writes. Nothing to sneeze at, that's for sure.

The new Sabrent RocketQ Battleship is made possible thanks to Highpoint's now-in-the-wild Fast n' Little (FnL) NVMe AIC RAID card that is capable of taking 8 x NVMe M.2 SSDs. The FnL AIC NVMe RAID card itself is PCIe 4.0 compatible so you can throw in 8 x 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs (Sabrent Rocket4 Plus) or 8 x 8TB PCIe 3.0 SSDs (Sabrent RocketQ) for the largest and fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD RAID storage in the world.

Read more: Sabrent RocketQ Battleship PCIe 4.0 SSD with 64TB is nearly here

Here we've got some pictures of the super-storage with 8 x Sabrent Rocket4 Plus 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs for a total of 32TB of ultra-fast 7GB/sec+ storage in RAID. The Highpoint FnL AIC NVMe RAID card makes it super easy, without the BS required of going into the BIOS and configuring the SSD... it's all done and ready for you.

Slot the Sabrent magic SSD technology inside, and you're ready to rock and roll and sink some SSD benchmark battleships. If you can find the Highpoint FnL NVMe AIC in the wild and can scoop up a bunch of Sabrent SSDs then you can build your own Sabrent RocketQ Battleship right now.

The SSD we have pictured here is the Sabrent Rocket4 Plus Destroyer, the Sabrent RocketQ Battleship is the 8 x 8TB beast.