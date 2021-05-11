All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16: super-thin 16-inch laptop with up to 48GB RAM

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is their first 16-inch laptop: packs Intel's new Tiger Lake-H CPU, PCIe 4.0, and up to 48GB of RAM.

Published Tue, May 11 2021 7:49 PM CDT
ASUS has just announced its first-ever 16-inch laptop with the introduction of the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop, which features a 16-inch 1440p 165Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Inside, we have Intel's new 11th Gen Core i9-11900H processor, and the option of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060, or GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards. ASUS keeps the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop cool through its ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which will chill the CPU + GPU as much as it can.

You can tweak the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 with up to 48GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage which can be boosted by another M.2 SSD inside of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16.

ASUS has shifted into a very thin-and-light design with the new ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop, with the company using an Off Black theme, with Prismatic Film through CNC-milled perforations. It looks great, and won't' stand out from the crowd too much -- but it also doesn't look boring, either. I love the back of the laptop... it looks so good.

You've got a bunch of connectivity here, with 1 x Thunderbolt 4 connector, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connectors, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. There's also a microSD card reader, HDMI 2.0b out, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop weighs in at 1.9kg, and measures in at 355 x 234.5 x 19.9mm.

