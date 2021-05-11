All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ryze and Shine: Intel's new Core i9-11980HK ready for 4K 120Hz laptops

Intel's new Tiger Lake-H flagship Core i9-11980HK processor is fully unlocked, offering 8 cores and 16 threads with PCIe 4.0 tech.

Published Tue, May 11 2021 2:59 PM CDT
Intel has just launched its new 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" processors with the shining star of the show being the flagship Core i9-11980HK processor, which promises ultra-performance inside of the next generation wave of laptops in 2021.

The new Intel Core i9-11980HK offers up 8 cores and 16 threads on the new Willow Cove architecture, on Intel's in-house 10nm SuperFin technology. We have a fully unlocked processor with Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) for "enthusiast overclocking" and Intel Speed Optimizer for easy overclocking.

There's 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes on the Core i9-11980HK as well as 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes, more than enough to cover the fastest discrete GPU that can go alongside the new CPU -- being NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU -- as well as a couple of ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Intel is ready for super-high-end 4K 120Hz gaming laptops with its Core i9-11980HK processor, while if you want an esports gaming laptop almost from the future then you'll be fine with a 1080p 360Hz gaming laptop. There's some serious CPU horsepower under the hood of the Core i9-11980HK processor, with Intel pitting it up against the Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5900HX laptop CPU.

Using its own in-house benchmarks, Intel's new Core i9-11980HK offers much better gaming performance across the board with Far Cry: New Dawn, Grid 2019, Hitman 3, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Troy: A Total War Saga: Siege, and War Thunder.

Even up against the previous-gen Core i9-10980HK we can see the new Core i9-11980HK offers some great improvements across the board in the same system -- both with a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

Intel's new Core i9-11980HK is now seemingly the world's fastest single-threaded performance CPU on a laptop, but we'll have to wait until we see benchmarks from other sources and/or once samples start rolling into the TweakTown labs.

The new Intel Tiger Lake-H flagship Core i9-11980HK processor will debut inside of new laptops starting in the next few weeks, with laptops rolling out throughout the course of 2021.

