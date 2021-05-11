All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

EA Play Live returns in late-July, expect Star Wars, Dragon Age & more

Electronic Arts' summer game show EA Play Live will return in late July, more than a month after E3 2021's showcase in June.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 11 2021 1:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA announces its EA Play Live showcase will return July 22 and we should expect heavy hitters to show up.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on games development, but it's also messing up annual game showcases. E3 2021 is all-digital now, and EA's own sizzle event has been pushed back by nearly a month. EA Play Live will now be held on July 22, over a month after E3 2021 premieres on June 12-15.

EA is clearly ramping up big things. We should expect some gigantic titles at EA Play Live including but not limited to:

  • Dragon Age 4
  • Battlefield 6
  • Jedi Fallen Order 2
  • FIFA 22
  • Sims 5
  • Mass Effect 4 tease

EA should have a lot to say about Battlefield 6, including Q&A with DICE about the next-gen optimizations, 128-player multiplayer, and overall FPS carnage. The same goes for its annualized FIFA franchise. The others are a bit more foggy; Jedi Fallen Order 2 may not be ready to release until 2023, and the same might be true for Dragon Age 4. We should still get some info, screenshots, and maybe a gameplay trailer for each.

All of these projects besides Mass Effect 4 have been in development for some time. Hopefully we'll get more details at EA Play Live. Exact release dates are skewed thanks to COVID-19, however.

EA Play Live returns in late-July, expect Star Wars, Dragon Age & more 53 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

FIFA 21 - PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99
$26.35$26.35$29.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2021 at 1:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.