EA Play Live returns in late-July, expect Star Wars, Dragon Age & more

Electronic Arts' summer game show EA Play Live will return in late July, more than a month after E3 2021's showcase in June.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on games development, but it's also messing up annual game showcases. E3 2021 is all-digital now, and EA's own sizzle event has been pushed back by nearly a month. EA Play Live will now be held on July 22, over a month after E3 2021 premieres on June 12-15.

EA is clearly ramping up big things. We should expect some gigantic titles at EA Play Live including but not limited to:

Dragon Age 4

Battlefield 6

Jedi Fallen Order 2

FIFA 22

Sims 5

Mass Effect 4 tease

EA should have a lot to say about Battlefield 6, including Q&A with DICE about the next-gen optimizations, 128-player multiplayer, and overall FPS carnage. The same goes for its annualized FIFA franchise. The others are a bit more foggy; Jedi Fallen Order 2 may not be ready to release until 2023, and the same might be true for Dragon Age 4. We should still get some info, screenshots, and maybe a gameplay trailer for each.

All of these projects besides Mass Effect 4 have been in development for some time. Hopefully we'll get more details at EA Play Live. Exact release dates are skewed thanks to COVID-19, however.