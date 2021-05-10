All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running in 8K + ray tracing = WOW

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 8K (7680 x 4320) on the PC through Wii U CEMU emulator at 8K with ray tracing!

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 10 2021 7:47 PM CDT
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an incredible game, a system seller for the Nintendo Switch... but what about BotW in the glorious 8K resolution with some enhanced ray-traced graphics. Check it out:

YouTube channel "Digital Dreams" has done just that: got The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild up and running on the PC through the Wii U emulator CEMU, on top of that they ran Revolvere's "REVO ReShade REDUX" shader that adds Pascal Glicher's "Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination" shader for some software-based screen-space ray-tracing effects.

If you already loved Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch, which I found to be an incredible experience in portable mode and not docked -- then running it on the PC through CEMU and cranking the resolution to 8K (!!!) and flicking on juiced-up graphics is music to my ears.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running in 8K + ray tracing = WOW 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

