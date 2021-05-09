LiveLeak has been shut down after 15 years being the anti-YouTube

I can still remember visiting LiveLeak all the way back when it first popped onto the much freer internet at the time 15 years ago, but now LiveLeak has been shut down.

The news that video-sharing site LiveLeak was being shut down was shared on Twitter by LiveLeak founder Hayden Hewit, who said that the "very pressures of doing what were a large part of the reason for moving on. It wasn't exactly a Wordpress blog on $2.99 hosting". The cost of hosting LiveLeak seems to have been too much in the end.

LiveLeak was shut down on May 5 and has been replaced with a new project from Hayden and his team called ItemFix, which is similar to other platforms where it allows people to post and edit videos, images, and audio. LiveLeak was much more liberal in what people could upload, whereas ItemFix will be clamping down on all of those things that made LiveLeak a destination for millions of people.

You can read Hayden's full explanation on the shut down of LiveLeak here.