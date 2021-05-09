LiveLeak has been shut down after 15 years being the anti-YouTube

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Sun, May 9 2021 8:40 PM CDT
I can still remember visiting LiveLeak all the way back when it first popped onto the much freer internet at the time 15 years ago, but now LiveLeak has been shut down.

The news that video-sharing site LiveLeak was being shut down was shared on Twitter by LiveLeak founder Hayden Hewit, who said that the "very pressures of doing what were a large part of the reason for moving on. It wasn't exactly a Wordpress blog on $2.99 hosting". The cost of hosting LiveLeak seems to have been too much in the end.

LiveLeak was shut down on May 5 and has been replaced with a new project from Hayden and his team called ItemFix, which is similar to other platforms where it allows people to post and edit videos, images, and audio. LiveLeak was much more liberal in what people could upload, whereas ItemFix will be clamping down on all of those things that made LiveLeak a destination for millions of people.

You can read Hayden's full explanation on the shut down of LiveLeak here.

NEWS SOURCE:in.mashable.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

