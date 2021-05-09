All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS shows off ROG Zephyrus M16 + S17 gaming laptops with Tiger Lake-H

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 and M17 gaming laptops teased: powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake-H processors with full reveal on May 11.

Published Sun, May 9 2021 9:30 PM CDT
ASUS has teased two of its new gaming laptops powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake-H processors, with the company showcasing its new ROG Zephyrus M16 and S17. The trailer is full-on typical ASUS fashion and makes me miss Computex all that more. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 and S17 gaming laptops will offer Intel's new rockin' CPU series as it is a big upgrade over previous-gen mobile CPU offerings from Intel. The new Tiger Lake 8-core H-series CPUs will be made on Intel's new 10nm SuperFin architecture, have PCIe 4.0 support (yay for super-fast SSDs) and pack NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

ASUS is launching its first-ever 16-inch laptop with the introduction of the new ROG Zephyrus M16, which will have a 16:10 aspect ratio display. As for the bigger ROG Zephyrus M17 gaming laptop it will have a new titled keyboard design, which is not too different from the dual-screen ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo laptop. In place of the second screen the keyboard gets placed at a titled angle for improved comfort.

ASUS will be detailing both of the new ROG Zephyrus M16 and M17 gaming laptops during a special live stream on May 11. We are expecting ASUS to unveil more than just the two new Tiger Lake-H powered gaming laptops, but we'll have to wait and see what ASUS has in store for us on May 11.

