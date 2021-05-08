All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: There's a single Dogecoin holder with 28% of supply worth $23 billion

Elon Musk hosting SNL has 40% chance of driving Dogecoin to $1 or more

Analyst: there's a 40% chance Elon 'The Dogefather' Musk as well as SpaceX and Tesla billionaire sends Dogecoin price up to $1+.

@anthony256
Published Sat, May 8 2021 8:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is sitting in Studio 8H in New York City right now preparing to host Saturday Night Live, which you can read about and stream it directly from SNL's own YouTube -- a first for the show.

We all know Musk will have to bring up cryptocurrency and more specifically Dogecoin at some point, with the price already skyrocketing over the last week or so and up around 20,000% this year alone. But now we have betting odds that there's a 40% chance that Dogecoin will skyrocket to the moon and up to $1 or more.

Online sportsbook MyBookie says there's a 40% chance that Dogecoin will reach $1 during Musk's hosting of SNL, even after Musk said in a video of himself from April -- where the Tesla boss said: "People should not invest their life savings in cryptocurrency, to be clear. That's unwise. If you want to speculate and have some fun - there's a good chance that crypto is the future currency of Earth".

Elon Musk hosting SNL has 40% chance of driving Dogecoin to or more 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Dogecoin Doge HODL To the Moon Crypto Meme T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2021 at 8:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:forbes.com, mybookie.ag

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.