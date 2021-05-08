Elon Musk hosting SNL has 40% chance of driving Dogecoin to $1 or more

Elon Musk is sitting in Studio 8H in New York City right now preparing to host Saturday Night Live, which you can read about and stream it directly from SNL's own YouTube -- a first for the show.

We all know Musk will have to bring up cryptocurrency and more specifically Dogecoin at some point, with the price already skyrocketing over the last week or so and up around 20,000% this year alone. But now we have betting odds that there's a 40% chance that Dogecoin will skyrocket to the moon and up to $1 or more.

Online sportsbook MyBookie says there's a 40% chance that Dogecoin will reach $1 during Musk's hosting of SNL, even after Musk said in a video of himself from April -- where the Tesla boss said: "People should not invest their life savings in cryptocurrency, to be clear. That's unwise. If you want to speculate and have some fun - there's a good chance that crypto is the future currency of Earth".

