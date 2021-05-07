All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Geek out over this Intel Xe-HPG DG2-128EU GPU board diagram

Intel's new DG2-128EU board diagram for laptops gets leaked, packs Intel DG2-128EU GPU and Intel Tiger Lake-H CPU with 4GB GDDR6.

@anthony256
Published Fri, May 7 2021 8:21 PM CDT
Intel is still hard at work on its upcoming Xe-HPG based GPU with a new tease of the DG2-128EU GPU, with a proposed draft for a DG2-based laptop board design leaked by Igor's LAB. Check it out:

The board diagram is pretty tasty with a tease of the Intel DG2-128EU (BGA1379 socket) as well as an Intel Tiger Lake-H CPU with 8 cores, which drops in a few days' time. This particular board packs 6 memory modules with 2 attached to the GPU, we should see 4GB of GDDR6 used here while the other 4 memory modules could be soldered system memory.

We saw a leaked board diagram last year for the higher-end Intel DG2-384EU version, with the DG2-384EU model having its 6 memory modules around the GPU versus the lower-end DG2-128EU having just 2 memory modules attached to its GPU. You can see that below:

It was just yesterday that Intel Senior Game Developer Relations Engineer Pete Brubaker teased that Intel DG2 was "right around the corner" and things are "about to get exciting". Now we have this leak, and the excitement for Intel's first big gaming-focused GPU reveal continues to have people board the hype train.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, igorslab.de

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

