China outraged over people buying random pets in mystery boxes

A new craze has sparked outrage online as people in China are ordering a 'blind box', which is a random mystery pet sent via mail.

Published Fri, May 7 2021 4:35 AM CDT
A new craze has sparked outrage online as people in China are ordering what is called a "blind box", which is a mystery parcel that is shipped to the buyer that contains a random pet.

BBC News reported that on Monday, 160 distressed cats and dogs were found inside a courier company's truck in Chengdu. Chinese law states that it's illegal to transport live animals. However, local media has reported that these "blind boxes" are overwhelmingly popular. These "blind boxes" can contain any animal from tortoises, lizards, rats, dogs, and cats.

As you can imagine, the cruelty of this entire practice has sparked outrage online, with some users saying, "Have we made any achievements in the rescue and management of stray animals? Now there is a pet blind box industry?". State media outlet Xinhua even went as far to say "blind boxes" are a "desecration of life". Online buyers of these "blind boxes" have been urged to have "more goodwill and more respect for life".

NEWS SOURCES:bbc.com, mp.weixin.qq.com, xinhuanet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

