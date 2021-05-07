Elon Musk reveals what is 'critical' for humans to live on Mars

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed what is 'crucial' for humans to eventually live on Mars, and it may be not what you expect.

Given enough time, humans will eventually live on Mars, but as you can probably imagine, a few things need to be worked out before we get there.

One of the biggest supporters of colonizing our neighboring red planet is SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has been a leader in pushing the boundaries of human space exploration. Musk has recently taken to his Twitter page to reveal one of the most critical things that are needed for humans to live on Mars, and it may not be something you would have guessed.

According to Musk, "Public support for life on Mars is critical to making it happen". Transporting humans to Mars will undoubtedly be the biggest challenge the human race has faced to date. To make it happen, Musk believes there needs to be "public support for life on Mars", meaning that everyone needs to get behind the overwhelmingly large project. Maybe once humans have begun colonizing Mars, we could see DOGE coin become the backing of the financial system? Wouldn't that be the day....