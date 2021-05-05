Here's a quick field of view (FOV) fix for Resident Evil Village on PC
Resident Evil Village releases on May 7 and the PC modding community has already pushed out a field of view (FOV) fix for the game.
Resident Evil Village is about to launch on the PC and it unfortunately comes as no surprise, but more of a disappointment, that the game ships without any ability to adjust the field of view (FOV) on the PC.
But never fear, the PC modding community is here: Nexus Mods user Maceyaface has crafted magic with a very quick fix for the Resident Evil Village demo on the PC that provides an FOV slider that lets you adjust the field of view in real-time. There are separate FOV sliders for the base field of view, and the zoomed-in field of view while the mod will remember your last-set FOV options and auto-sets.
The FOV mod for Resident Evil Village has some limitations in the form of the cutscenes in the game not having their field of view adjusted.
FOV adjustment is a staple to PC gaming for me, I don't think I could play with a bog stock standard field of view. Give me 90-degree FOV or more, or go home, Capcom. That stuff might fly on a console, but give PC gamers the ability to tweak it out of the box.
Lazy Fix and Vignette Fix for Resident Evil Village Mod Details
Features:
- FoV sliders that update the in-game FoV in real-time
- Separate FoV sliders for base FoV and zoom FoV
- Update agnostic
- Remembers last set FoV and auto-sets
Known issues/future work:
- Slow to find initial value when first running mod - Making a proxy DLL version for launch that will resolve this
- Annoying to need to open a second program - See above
- Cutscenes are zoomed out! - Not much can be done here. The game's cut-scenes are in-engine, and everything shares a single FoV. Just don't set a mental FoV
- The screen seems darker - Override the vignette
Instructions
- Download the tool
- Extract it somewhere
- Start the game
- LOAD YOUR SAVE/START THE DEMO
- Open the tool
- Wait for it to find the FoV values in memory
- Slide about the FoV sliders, and your in-game FoV will update in real-time!
