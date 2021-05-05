All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's a quick field of view (FOV) fix for Resident Evil Village on PC

Resident Evil Village releases on May 7 and the PC modding community has already pushed out a field of view (FOV) fix for the game.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 5 2021 9:07 PM CDT
Resident Evil Village is about to launch on the PC and it unfortunately comes as no surprise, but more of a disappointment, that the game ships without any ability to adjust the field of view (FOV) on the PC.

Here's a quick field of view (FOV) fix for Resident Evil Village on PC

But never fear, the PC modding community is here: Nexus Mods user Maceyaface has crafted magic with a very quick fix for the Resident Evil Village demo on the PC that provides an FOV slider that lets you adjust the field of view in real-time. There are separate FOV sliders for the base field of view, and the zoomed-in field of view while the mod will remember your last-set FOV options and auto-sets.

The FOV mod for Resident Evil Village has some limitations in the form of the cutscenes in the game not having their field of view adjusted.

FOV adjustment is a staple to PC gaming for me, I don't think I could play with a bog stock standard field of view. Give me 90-degree FOV or more, or go home, Capcom. That stuff might fly on a console, but give PC gamers the ability to tweak it out of the box.

Lazy Fix and Vignette Fix for Resident Evil Village Mod Details

Features:

  • FoV sliders that update the in-game FoV in real-time
  • Separate FoV sliders for base FoV and zoom FoV
  • Update agnostic
  • Remembers last set FoV and auto-sets

Known issues/future work:

  • Slow to find initial value when first running mod - Making a proxy DLL version for launch that will resolve this
  • Annoying to need to open a second program - See above
  • Cutscenes are zoomed out! - Not much can be done here. The game's cut-scenes are in-engine, and everything shares a single FoV. Just don't set a mental FoV
  • The screen seems darker - Override the vignette

Instructions

  • Download the tool
  • Extract it somewhere
  • Start the game
  • LOAD YOUR SAVE/START THE DEMO
  • Open the tool
  • Wait for it to find the FoV values in memory
  • Slide about the FoV sliders, and your in-game FoV will update in real-time!
Resident Evil

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, whttps

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

