You can try out Samsung 2021 Frame TVs with risk-free, 100-day trial

Samsung is offering its new 2021 Frame TV 4K QLED with risk-free, 100-day trial offer. Love it? Keep it. Don't? Return it.

Published Wed, May 5 2021 7:35 PM CDT
If you've spotted Samsung's new 2021 Frame TV or have been reading or watching videos about it online, and didn't want to head into the store through the pandemic to check it out in-person, then don't worry because Samsung has your back (but not up against the wall, Dad joke).

Samsung's new 2021 Frame TV is actually a very stylish, beautifully built high-end TV with the 2021 model being slimmer, better innards, and amazing picture quality thanks to Samsung's in-house 4K QLED panel. There are new styles available, as well as new colors, artwork, and add-ons. You can totally personalize your Samsung 2021 Frame TV.

But the company is now stepping up with a pretty kick ass 100-day, totally risk-free trial offer for its new 2021 Frame TVs. Buy one of the TVs in any size, and if you don't like it you can return it without a hassle (apart from boxing it back up, etc). Not bad, Samsung... not bad.

"Newer. Slimmer. A work of art in and of itself. The Frame, 2021 Edition, now with additional styles, colors, artwork and add-ons, gives you more ways to personalize your space and enhance your aesthetic, all while enjoying the stunning picture quality of 4K QLED".

Some details on Samsung's new 2021 range of Frame TVs:

  • Customizable Bezel
  • 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
  • Quantum Processor 4K
  • 4K AI Upscaling
  • Slim Fit Wall Mount
  • One Connect Box
  • One simple cable for minimal distractions
  • Showcase your style anywhere with Studio Stand
  • Take the view to new heights with Height Adjustable Stand
  • Adaptive Sound+
  • PC on TV: remotely connect with your PC to access important files or screen share from a nearby computer
  • Mobile Mirroring with iOS and Android
  • Second screen on your big screen with Multi View
