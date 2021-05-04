All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Sony teams with Nike for PlayStation 5 themed 'PG5' sneakers

Sony and Nike team up on PlayStation 5-themed signature basketball sneakers for NBA and Los Angeles Clippers Star Paul George.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 4 2021 11:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony and Nike have teamed again to make a pair of PlayStation-themed sneakers, inspired by the next-gen PlayStation 5 sneakers we have the new PG5 sneakers.

Sony teams with Nike for PlayStation 5 themed 'PG5' sneakers 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new PG5 sneakers are inspired by Sony's design aesthetics oozed into the PlayStation 5, with the sneakers made for NBA and Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. Nike have made 4 other pairs of PlayStation-inspired shoes, with the PG5 being the 5th edition in the line so far.

Nike and Sony had to work around the restrictions put in place because of all of the changes that COVID-19 has forced onto the world, with the teams at both companies not being able to meet in-person and having to do most of the design and collaboration for the PG5 sneakers online through Zoom, and other digital video means.

Sony teams with Nike for PlayStation 5 themed 'PG5' sneakers 08 | TweakTown.com

Being able to be inspired by the design of something -- in this case the PlayStation 5 console -- a designer would need to see the particular object in the flesh. You cannot describe the feel of something, the texture or the general feel of what you're working with unless it's in your hands or right in front of you... well, COVID-19 was a big F-U to the PG5 sneakers.

But this didn't stop Nike and Sony from creating the PG5 sneakers, which by the photos here you can see look pretty damn awesome.

Sony teams with Nike for PlayStation 5 themed 'PG5' sneakers 09 | TweakTown.com

Senior art director at Sony Interactive Entertainment and chief designer of the PS5, Yujin Morisawa, couldn't show Tony Hardman, who is Nike's senior footwear designer, the design of the PlayStation 5 in 2020 before the PS5 had been released. The pandemic and lockdowns made it impossible, so Hardman had to get a feel for the small details in the PlayStation 5 design that he had to do it all over Zoom video calls.

This is obviously not ideal so in the end Morisawa "literally cut off a piece of a DualShock controller" and shipped to Hardman so that Nike would have a "reference point for the sneaker's design". I don't know why they had to go that extreme, cutting off a literal part of the PS5 controller but alrighty then.

Morisawa explained: "Usually, we are not able to send a sample like this. But this time I tried really hard and said, 'I have to send it to them.' So I cut [the DualSense] out so nobody could see which part it was and I think it helped them that we could actually send the sample to them before production".

Sony teams with Nike for PlayStation 5 themed 'PG5' sneakers 10 | TweakTown.com

You can read the entire article over at Input Mag.

Buy at Amazon

Nike Men's PG 2.5 Basketball Shoes

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2021 at 10:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:inputmag.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.