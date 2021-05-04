MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards selling for bonkers $3500 in UAE

The pricing situation of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is already utterly insane, and it hasn't even launched yet -- $3500 in the UAE!!!

We've already seen crazy pricing on NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards that is landing between $1300 through to a huge $2250 -- but that doesn't hold up against the stupidly high $3500 pricing of the RTX 3080 Ti in the UAE.

MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card is being sold at a UAE-based retailer for $3500, which I cannot even begin to comprehend. $1300 was bad enough, but $2250 was just insane... and now we're talking about $3500. That should be the entire cost of a kick ass new gaming PC **and** a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Reddit user FaisalKhatib saw the new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card at a retailer in the UAE, priced at $3500 and available to buy right now a month out from it being released, and available even before NVIDIA itself has confirmed the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the first place.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be on a 384-bit memory bus, up from the 352-bit memory bus on the GeForce RTX 3080.

We're currently expecting NVIDIA to announce the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 31, with reviews going live on June 9 according to the latest rumors. NVIDIA will also be announcing the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card alongside the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on May 31, but the RTX 3070 Ti will release earlier on June 2.

