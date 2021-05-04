GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC model spotted early
GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC has been spotted, rocking its 12GB of GDDR6X memory and could cost up to $2250.
We aren't far away from the launch of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, with another custom card turning up: the new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC.
GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC graphics card was leaked by our friend Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, who posted the picture he received from someone who had the GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC in-hand. The retail box is virtually identical to the non-Ti model, except for where it has 12GB of GDDR6X versus the 10GB of GDDR6X on the GeForce RTX 3080.
It was only just back 4-5 weeks ago now that GIGABYTE had 12 -- yes, 12 new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards in the pipeline sliding through the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). This new GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC is just one of them, but now spotted in-person ahead of launch.
- Read more: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at $1300 to $2250 online
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: announce on May 31, reviews on June 9
NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be on a 384-bit memory bus, up from the 352-bit memory bus on the GeForce RTX 3080.
We're currently expecting NVIDIA to announce the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 31, with reviews going live on June 9 according to the latest rumors. NVIDIA will also be announcing the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card alongside the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on May 31, but the RTX 3070 Ti will release earlier on June 2.
More GeForce RTX 3080 Ti news
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X spotted with 12GB GDDR6X memory
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reveal could be pulled ahead to May 18
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti primed for May 25 release, says new rumors
- Read more: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased with 119MH/s mining power
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VENTUS 3X OC with 12GB is now shipping?!
- Read more: GIGABYTE has 12 new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards with 12GB GDDR6X teased
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now expected in May, GPU yields very low
- Read more: NVIDIA 'indefinitely postpones' new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Sony teams with Nike for PlayStation 5 themed 'PG5' sneakers
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Red Dead Redemption 2 + ray tracing Reshade + RTX 3090 + 8K = OMG