GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC model spotted early

We aren't far away from the launch of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, with another custom card turning up: the new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC.

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC graphics card was leaked by our friend Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, who posted the picture he received from someone who had the GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC in-hand. The retail box is virtually identical to the non-Ti model, except for where it has 12GB of GDDR6X versus the 10GB of GDDR6X on the GeForce RTX 3080.

It was only just back 4-5 weeks ago now that GIGABYTE had 12 -- yes, 12 new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards in the pipeline sliding through the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). This new GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC is just one of them, but now spotted in-person ahead of launch.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be on a 384-bit memory bus, up from the 352-bit memory bus on the GeForce RTX 3080.

We're currently expecting NVIDIA to announce the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 31, with reviews going live on June 9 according to the latest rumors. NVIDIA will also be announcing the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card alongside the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on May 31, but the RTX 3070 Ti will release earlier on June 2.

