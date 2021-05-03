NVIDIA DLSS tech helps GeForce RTX 3090 drive 8K 60FPS in COD: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone can actually run at 8K (7680 x 4320) and 60FPS... but you'll need the GeForce RTX 3090 and DLSS 2.0 enabled.

Call of Duty: Warzone was recently updated and included with it NVIDIA's magic DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology which provides a gigantic injection of performance for GeForce RTX gamers. COD: Warzone actually hits 8K 60FPS on the GeForce RTX 3090 with DLSS on Ultra Performance mode.

The new Warzone update with DLSS enabled and turned onto "Performance Mode" sees the GeForce RTX 3090 going from 100FPS average at 4K to a huge 151FPS average... around 50% free performance turning DLSS on. But what about 8K? That's where the fun really begins, and something I just personally did a few days ago on my Dell UP3218K monitor, the Core i9-10900K processor and MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X graphics card.

Call of Duty: Warzone at 8K simply requires the GeForce RTX 3090, it's unplayable at anything less than 60FPS or so at 7680 x 4320 as its driving those 33 million pixels in front of your eyeballs and melting your graphics card in the process.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 and more specifically the super-premium custom MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X, can drive Call of Duty: Warzone at 8K 60FPS with DLSS 2.0 turned onto Ultra Performance mode. 60.9FPS average, in fact -- a number that Elon Musk would be happy gaming at.