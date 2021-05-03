All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 tipped to have under-display camera

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone should have under-display camera (a first for Samsung) and even S-Pen support.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 3 2021 9:01 PM CDT
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones will reportedly be launching in July 2021, but new rumors now suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport an under-display camera.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 tipped to have under-display camera
If the rumors are true then this would be the first Samsung product to have a flashy new under-display camera, with the leaks coming from some very low-quality images shared online. The promotional images from Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone have it teasing internally as the "first foldable with Under Display Camera".

Not only that, but the internal Samsung marketing material for the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone having S-Pen support with the tip not being as fine as previous iterations so that it will not scratch that super-precious foldable display that Samsung will have on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 tipped to have under-display camera

Samsung is using new "Armor" on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone, with the frame, hinge, and internal display getting Armor-ready upgrades. The company is using Corning's own Gorilla Glass Victus on the outside so you should have some great protection all-round.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 tipped to have under-display camera

The camera system on the back has been tweaked a little, but I'm sure this is one part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that could change at a whim. We should hear more details on Samsung's next-gen foldable devices over teh coming months leading into its purported July 2021 reveal and release.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

